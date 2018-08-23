That Thirst Be Real: Brandon Jennings Shoots His Shot At Serayah And Says THIS About Baby Mama Tae Heckard

Brandon Jennings‘ name is always in something that has nothing to do with his NBA career.

The star recently took to Instagram to shoot his shot at gorgeous Empire actress, Serayah — and fans wasted no time pressing him about his situation with baby mama, Tae Heckard.

#BrandonJennings vs a fan 👀 A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Aug 23, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

One fan (@ajanyeerah_ ) even called Brandon out about his relationship drama with Tae and ex Teyana Taylor, writing,

Teyana did get played tho…her & tae was cool so what you did was corny but my sis living life tho & she look good so you definitely took a L

BJ replied:

Like I said NOBODY got played!!!! Trust me. Social media has f*ck*d everyone’s head up from taking Ls and that make sure u upgrade sh*t it’s all dumb. people who like to get played with, gets played! We let social media dictate every move we make. Watch is crazy!

Thoughts?