These Unforgettably Hilarious “Living Single” Scenes Are Blowing Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Classic “Living Single” Clips
It’s been 25 YEARS (TWEN-TEEEEE FIIIIIVE) since “Living Single” debuted on FOX and changed modern Black sitcoms forever. From the very beginning, it was a hilariously relatable breath of fresh air about the coolest, flyest, prettiest, un-boo’d up career women in Brooklyn that resonated with an entire generation of Black women and sparked a hilarious wave of classic clips across Twitter.
Peep some of the greatest (and funniest) “Living Single” moments.