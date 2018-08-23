Kung Fu Kitty: Guess The Ex-Lover That Smashed Nicki Minaj To Smithereens 10 Times In Two Days…

Nicki Minaj Gets FREAKY On #QueenRadio

Queen radio went off today and it seems like Nicki was hot & bothered the entire episode. There was a discussion on toe sucking, showering before bed, scents and smashing. Yes, Nicki laid out some of her sexual escapades.

Onika’s biggest reveal is that she likes to go for ROUNDS, describing her poon as having a “kung fu grip”. She started to freestyle “I COME EQUIPPED WITH THE KUNG FU GRIP!”

In one of her anecdotes, Nicki also told listeners that she once had sex 10 times in 2 days with an ex…

Nicki was giving the box 10 times in 2 days 🤯🤯🤯🤯 #QueeanRadio — ReefStrick (@KingCunt_) August 23, 2018

Fans have narrowed their guesses down to Meek and Nasir as the man Nicki was riding for 48 hours….

Hold on sis, which ex got it like that where they gave you 10 in two days? Meek or Nas? I wanna know 👀#QueenRadio pic.twitter.com/ChrgZsXDP9 — The Sc🅰rlet Hoe (@_LoveNikki_) August 23, 2018

Hmmm! Nasir seems like he has a little stamina, with lots of smashing time on his hands. Meek, however, admitted to popping pill once upon a time…so maybe they kept him awake?

Who do YOU think was hyper-smashing Nicki like this on their last day together??? Hit the flip to see reaction about #QueenRadio’s most SENSUAL episode yet.