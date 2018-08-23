Coupled Up Do Gooders Reginae And YFN Lucci Host Back To School Giveaway Field Day In The A

Reginae Carter And Boyfriend YFN Lucci Host A Back Pack Giveaway And Field Day

Kudos to Reginae Carter and her boo thang YFN Lucci had a back to school backpack give away and field day at Grant Park in Atlanta on Wednesday. The event was also attended by Reginae’s mom Toya Wright and good friend Zonnique, as well as other notables (Damar Jackson, Ming Lee and more) and looks to have been greatly enjoyed by the kids in the community.

It’s so good to see Reginae and Lucci together doing amazing things for the greater good. Seems like everyone had a ball too!