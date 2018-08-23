Runway Robyn: Rihanna Will Be Showing Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line At New York Fashion Week

Rihanna Is Joining NYFW With Her Fenty Lingerie Line

Now that she’s already conquered makeup, Rihanna is moving on to make big moves in the fashion game.

It was revealed on Thursday that the singer will be showing her Savage x Fenty lingerie line‘s fall 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week this September.

The latest collection will be on display at a “see now, buy now” presentation in Brooklyn, in what the press release describes as an “immersive experience.”

The brand new lingerie will also be made immediately available for purchase on Savagex.com, and later on at a special New York pop-up location. All of that will be followed up by a Mall of America pop-up in September as well as two more additional cities later in the fall.

The Savage x Fenty presentation is set to take place on September 12 at 7:30 p.m., right after the Marc Jacobs show that traditionally closes out NYFW.

This show is sure to draw a huge crowd and be the subject of a lot of conversation, as is anything involving Rihanna. Let’s see what Savage x Fenty has to offer for their brand new lingerie once next month rolls around.