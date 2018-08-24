Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 2

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

of 11

Losers Of The Week Vol 2 Another week, another installment of our brand-new series “Seven Days Of Fail,” where we look at 10 people who took the worst losses of the week and rank em. Last week, Nicki Minaj took home the first ever 1st (or last?) place trophy. We’re just glad that didn’t make us the C***sucker of the week. Whew. Dodged a bullet. This week brought about a whole new crop of losers, from award show losers to social media losers. Losers abound! Without further ado, take a look at the biggest losers of the week and see who took the top spot.

10. Charmaine – She hopped on Black Ink this week begging to get pregnant and got quickly shut down

9. “Mil Ticket” Girl – The woman who tried to put a DM on Future on blast ended up looking like a big idiot when Dirty Sprite Gawd shut that s*** down.

i just convinced a tinder boy we had the same number so i didnt have to text him pic.twitter.com/guDBlP3iw3 — hannah (@hannahhhhxoxo) August 22, 2018 8. This poor idiot who got convinced he had the same phone number as the woman he was hitting up.

7. Lil Wayne – We hate to say it, but Weezy F. Baby’s hair has no ceilings. He’s balding. Bad. Everything is sad.

6. Laura Lee – Her racist tweets got her flamed and she lost all her sponsors. Whoops.

5. Stassia – She got kicked to the curb of curbs when Brooke roasted her outside the clinic for getting dumped. Poor lady.

Continue Slideshow

4. Your Lil Wack A$$ President – All his friends in jail, push the country to hell. [repeat x 8]

3. Madonna – She gave a “tribute” to Aretha Franklin. By “tribute” we mean she talked about herself and mentioned her name damn near 100 times while mentioning the Queen of Soul a handful of times. Trash. Which leads us to…

2. The VMAs – Put the whole a$$ award show in rice, please. The viewership was down and we can see why. What the hell was that?