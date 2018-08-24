Magically Boo’d Up: Is Naomi Campbell Getting Swirly Sorcery Smashed By Illusionist David Blaine?

Naomi Campbell Reportedly Dating David Blaine

Rumor has it that professional frog-regurgitator David Blaine is dropping off the magic stick for supermodel Naomi Campbell.

According to Page Six, the two are casually hooking up on the low. However, the spot got blown up when they were snapped kicking it together on a yacht in St-Tropez, scantily clad and soaking up sun, looking pretty cozy and familiar.

As a source claiming to be in the know tells the gossip column:

“They’ve known each other for a long time, but there is a mutual attraction because they are both as charismatic and as crazy intense as the other.”

But, not so fast. One of Naomi’s reps says that none of this isht is true, and folks are reaching for the stars off the strength of one innocent picture…

“Naomi and David are not dating. They have been great friends for many years now, but nothing more than that.”

Hmm. So somebody’s lying. Which side of this story do you believe? Is Naomi getting that swirly witchcraft and wizardry from David Blaine and trying to keep it hush for the moment?

