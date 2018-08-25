Vintage Thickness: Ashanti’s Cold Queso Thick Thighs Reminded Us That She’s Neve Lost An Ounce Of Juice

Ashanti Is A Blessing

If you saw the VMAs this year then you know that Ashanti was the unlikely star of the show. No, she didn’t win an award and wasn’t really there to do much, but we are damn happy she showed up. Why? Because she showed up as thick as ever and stole the whole entire show. It was all too incredible. She hasn’t aged at all, either.

Ashanti 😭😭

Let's take a moment to appreciate this painfully thick thread. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s5RlI7sIP1 — Tumelo Ceba 🙄 (@TumeloZA) August 23, 2018

Just like a jumpsuit, the thickness is all in the knees. Look at the proportionate thickness of the knees with the thighs. It’s like God painted it with the finest brushstrokes.

Anyway, take a look at everyone who freaked out as well as the thickest pics from the night.