Preciousness: Kimora & Crew Gift Khloe’s Baby Girl True Thompson With Her First Bentley Truck

- By Bossip Staff
Kimora Lee Simmons Gives True Thompson A Baby Bentley
In true Kardashian fashion, baby True Thompson is already riding clean in a luxury vehicle!
Khloe’s baby girl got a precious new gift from none other than model/baby phat founder Kimora Lee Simmons and her own mini moguls, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee. They made sure True got used to riding in the lap of luxury and being chauffeured around early, as they gifted her a precious baby Bentley truck, complete with a teddy bear driver/co-rider.
I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩 Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕
Too cute!
