Watch The Visuals For Vivian Green’s Latest Single “Vibes” [VIDEO]

Vivian Green Releases New Music Video For “Vibes”

She’s baaaaack!

Vivian Green continues to progress six albums into her career on the aptly titled, VGVI [Make Noise/Caroline]—pronounced “vee-gee-six.” Helmed by multiplatinum producer Kwamé (Mary J. Blige, Keyshia Cole, Christina Aguilera, Fantasia),the second single “Vibes” illuminates Vivian’s progression. The video, filmed in Townsend, Georgia was directed by famed photographer/director Derek Blanks. Check it out below:

What did you think? We love that Vivian never fails to deliver stellar projects. She looks and sounds amazing on this one too. Congrats to her on six albums. That’s HUGE!

Here’s what Vivian had to say about her latest project:

“I hope people can feel the emotion. When they hear it, I want them to be able to live with it. It’s a little different for me. You can work out to it, cook to it, clean to it, and do all of those things we do. I want this to be one of those records that becomes a part of your life.”

Love it. That’s how it definitely should be with good music.

New visual… Very soon ! #VIBES A post shared by iamviviangreen (@iamviviangreen) on Aug 20, 2018 at 6:18am PDT

Outside of music, Vivian appeared in the Golden Globe- and GRAMMY Award-nominated film De-Lovely as well as the TV show “American Dreams.” Last year she appeared in the stage play “Two Can Play That Game,” an adaptation of the original film featuring Vivica Fox, Gary Dourdan, Columbus Short, Porsha Williams and Carl Payne. Vivian starred as Vivica Fox’s best friend and performed some of her classic hits.

Vivian also remains a staunch advocate for the rights of children with special needs spearheading the #IamDifferentIamHuman PSA campaign. Her organization “I am different, I am Human” brings awareness to the 57 million people in the United States with a special need, particularly children. Amazing. It’s one thing to be an incredible artist but nothing beats being an outstanding human being.

Check out Vivian’s latest album VGVI HERE.