Tamar Taught Her? Is Trina Braxton Mad That Traci’s Filming ‘Braxton Family Values’?

Trina Braxton Talks Traci Braxton On “Bossip”

Trina Braxton was a guest on“Bossip” on WE tv last night and she answered all of the cast’s burning questions. The Bar Chixx owner stopped by to talk her possible new restaurant, the new “Alpha Man” in her life and of course, all the drama surrounding her and her sisters on “Braxton Family Values.”

As previously reported Trina was on hand for that super shady toast that Tamar did to “Phaedra Braxton” who’s filming the new season with their sister Traci. Traci did not take part in that Braxton family walkout and she’s brought her buddies onto the show.

According to Trina however, she’s not mad that her sister’s filming without her family; it’s just “odd” to see her with stars like Parks, Flavor Flav and Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

There’s clearly no bad blood between them, however, because Trina gave her sis a shoutout over her new album.

Super excited about @TraciBraxton new album release tomorrow!!! — Trina Braxton (@TrinaBraxton) August 24, 2018

We’ll have more on the Braxtons next week when Bossip airs Thursday at 10/9 c!

