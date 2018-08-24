Tamar Taught Her? Is Trina Braxton Mad That Traci’s Filming ‘Braxton Family Values’?
Trina Braxton Talks Traci Braxton On “Bossip”
Trina Braxton was a guest on“Bossip” on WE tv last night and she answered all of the cast’s burning questions. The Bar Chixx owner stopped by to talk her possible new restaurant, the new “Alpha Man” in her life and of course, all the drama surrounding her and her sisters on “Braxton Family Values.”
As previously reported Trina was on hand for that super shady toast that Tamar did to “Phaedra Braxton” who’s filming the new season with their sister Traci. Traci did not take part in that Braxton family walkout and she’s brought her buddies onto the show.
According to Trina however, she’s not mad that her sister’s filming without her family; it’s just “odd” to see her with stars like Parks, Flavor Flav and Tiffany “New York” Pollard.
There’s clearly no bad blood between them, however, because Trina gave her sis a shoutout over her new album.
Trina also spoke out on taking part in the “Braxton Family Values” walkout.
“The morning of the walkout I was frantic a little bit,” said Trina. However based on what were advised to do I was like, “Okay, okay…”
Traci also recently revealed that when she was the only Braxton to show up to film, she felt alone—AGAIN.
She tells Dr. Tabasum Mir of “Glam Mir”:
“22 years ago, my sisters signed [a record deal] and left me,” said Traci. “So it brings all of that back and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, I’m back on my own. They went on with their lives and it’s like oh my God, I don’t have my sisters anymore, I don’t have my limb anymore. How am I supposed to write and I’m great at it? It’s upsetting.”
