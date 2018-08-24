EFF Rider Julius Malema On Donald Trump’s Tweet Claiming White Genocide “There Is Black Genocide In The U.S.A.!” [Video]
Them EFF Riders been going hard for South Africa justice for a long time now. Julius Malema went ham-sandwich on Donald Trump after he tweeted about one white farmer being killed by his black worker as “black genocide.”
The EFF is for the economic freedom of the South African… Riders! Turn the page for the full Julius Malema media conference.