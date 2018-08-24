PickMePalooza: Meet The Bearded Poon-Sizzler & Everyone Else Who Auditioned To Be Issa Rae’s New Crush

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Random Twitter Strangers Audition To Be Issa Rae’s Crush

At first glance, it seemed like just another on-brand Issa tweet that quickly BLEW UP into a hilarious shot-shooting spree and attracted endless waves of human creep eye emojis, maybe-baes and savages who we’ve featured here just in case you’re looking to get chose courtesy of the benevolent Issa Rae.

Hit the flip to meet the human creep eye emojis who auditioned to be Issa’s new crush.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus