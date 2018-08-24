The Joys Of Being Black: Black Woman Gets Tased & Arrested For Talking Negatively About White People [Video]
Minneapolis police have not yet responded to this video showing their 2017 officer of the year, Timothy Lawrence, manhandling a black woman like a criminal because she didn’t show her identification fast enough after supposedly saying something negative about white people on the bus. The woman was charged with “disorderly conduct.”