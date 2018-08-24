Remember them?

Max Luc And Brandi Are Expecting A Seed

OG Cast members for the Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird franchise, Max Luc and Brandi Burnside are expecting a baby!

The now happily married couple already have one son together, and they seem super excited about the addition. During their stint on reality tv, Max and Brandi dealt with trust and fidelity issues. But, all seems well now.

Max gloated about Brandi’s body and called their new baby another “blessing”

The most pretty and sexy pregnant Wife ever! I knew God would bless us again

How sweet! Congratulations to them on the new baby!