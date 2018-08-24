Yikes: Drake And Odell Beckham Jr. Face A Lawsuit From Employee Beaten By Younes Bendjima

The Victim Thinks Odell And The Champagne Papi Are Responsible

The plot thickens for the man who caught the unforgiving hands of Younes Bendjima at a restaurant back in March.

TMZ broke the story this week that an employee of Delilah in West Hollywood was brutally attacked by model-boxer Younes. The attacked happened while the employee was escorting Younes and his group out of the restaurant.

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. were apart of the group being escorted out and they witnessed the whole attack, which was said to have happened because the employee was talking smack to Younes.

At first, the employee wasn’t going to press charges or take legal action, but now that the video of his attack was released, it seems he’s changed his mind.

According to TMZ, the employee, Bennett Sipes, has now lawyered up and he’s coming for not only Younes, but also Drake AND Odell.

Hit the next page to find out why the two bystanders are also catching a case.