Wild N’ Out: Here’s The Moment Where Things Went Downhill With Azealia Banks…[Video]

Azealia Banks Calls DC Young Fly “Anti-Black” On Wild N’Out Stage

Wild N’ Out will be airing their controversial Azealia Banks episode tonight, and we have the clip of where things went sour between Banks and the rest of the cast. Azealia apparently didn’t like DC Young Fly’s joke about being “ugly” in comparison to Cardi B.

Azealia straight up calls the comedian anti-black on stage.

THIS is what made Azealia go off on Nick Cannon like she did. After seeing this, do you think she was justified?