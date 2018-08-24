Wiz Khalifa’s Newest Venture Is Into The Fashion World With These Music-Inspired Pieces

Wiz Khalifa’s Is Partnering Up With Happy Socks

Wiz Khalifa is adding another industry to his resume.

Beside being an incredibly accomplished rapper and marijuana mogul, he’s now making his way into the world of fashion. Wiz has officially partnered with fashion brand, Happy Socks, to showcase six pairs of colorfully-printed socks featuring designs inspired by a few of his hit songs.

In addition to the socks, the 30-year-old Pittsburgh native and proud father added his personal touch to a few underwear items from the new collab. “The collection is something fun, something unique. It’s pretty much like me. It’s a blend of my whole personality,” Khalifa explained.

Prices for the collection range from $8 to $50. You can grab a pair for yourself here.