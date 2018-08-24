Steve Harvey Says Civil Rights Activist Suing Him For Harassment & More Is Just Looking For 15 Minutes Of Fame (Exclusive)

Essie Berry Accuses Steve Harvey Of Trying To Ruin Her Life; TV Host Says She’s A Fraud

Steve Harvey says the civil rights activist who is suing him after she said he harassed and threatened her said the woman is trying to use Harvey’s name to promote herself and her YouTube channel.

Harvey said in court docs that Essie Berry’s case against him for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and despicable conduct should be thrown out immediately because it’s legally deficient, barred by the statute of limitations and is just a way for Berry to stay in the spotlight.

“Essie Berry attempts to extend her 15 minutes of fame with this unmeritorious lawsuit,” lawyers for the “Family Feud” host said in court papers obtained by BOSSIP, adding, “In order to generate search hits and promote her causes, Ms. Berry apparently believes that she can use the cover of this proceeding to say and do anything with impunity.”

Berry, the widow of “What’s Happening” sitcom star Fred “Re Run” Berry – claimed Harvey has been out to get her after she asked his ex-wife, Mary Vaughn, to participate in a reality show she’d been pitched, titled “Widows, Wives and Ex-Celebrity Wives.” But Berry said she didn’t know that Vaughn had OK’d a nondisclosure agreement as part of her divorce from Harvey that barred her from speaking about him or their life together.

Berry said once Harvey found out about the potential deal, he obtained a gag order against Berry in his divorce case from Vaughn, and accused her of being an “extortionist” and a “co-conspirator” in an attempt to ruin her life and reputation.

Berry said Harvey’s behavior has made her fear for her life and caused her and her family severe emotional distress. The widow said the reality show offers dried up because of Harvey’s actions, and that he’s done irreparable damage to her reputation as a civil rights activist.

Harvey said Berry’s case should never go in front of an L.A. judge because it belongs in a Texas court – where Harvey’s divorce was filed. Further, he said that one of Berry’s legal claims against Harvey for “despicable conduct” doesn’t exist as Berry argues it under state law.

Harvey also accuses Berry of outright plagiarizing portions of her recent court filings from documents available online.

“Never mind that Ms. Berry has posted dozens of YouTube videos in violation of court orders,” Harvey’s lawyers wrote. “And, never mind that Ms. Berry has advanced salacious claims that fail as a matter of law. None of this matters to Ms. Berry as long as she can continue to trade on Mr. Harvey’s name to promote her personal interests.”

Both Harvey and Berry are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 24 where a judge will rule on whether the case will proceed.