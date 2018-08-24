My My My: Johnny Gill Responds To Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike’s “Breakfast Club” Interview

The Breakfast Club Interviewed New Edition Members And Johnny Gill Had His Own Thoughts

Four the original members of New Edition — Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins hit the Breakfast Club this week to promote their upcoming tour — under the current group name RBRM. In the interview they discuss reuniting after tension in the group, not touring after release of the New Edition movie release, the upcoming Bobby Brown movie, Bobby’s recently revealed past relationship with Janet Jackson, Bobby and Ralph going solo, fights within the group, Ronnie’s twins, drug use in the group, Bobby’s thoughts on Pusha T album cover, RnB music now, Mike Tyson and Bobby Brown and how the group travels on the road now. The group carefully skirted around questions about why they’re touring as RBRM instead of New Edition — and the trademark dispute with Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant over the name. Charlamagne even says “One wrong word in the interview and you won’t talk to Ralph or Johnny for ever!”

You can listen to the full interview below.

We’re not sure Johnny even LISTENED to the interview but he definitely heard about it because he wrote a short story in response that he posted on Instagram.

What do you think of his response? Of course, everyone wants the full story BUT wouldn’t Johnny do better to reach out to the rest of the group as opposed to addressing the fans on Instagram? We’re not sure his response really helped anything — but based on the RBRM interview it doesn’t really seem like they’re harboring hard feelings toward him anyway. We really hope the group will work things out.

