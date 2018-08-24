So Sad: Former Playboy Model Found Strangled In Her Philadelphia Home

Ex-Playboy Model Found Dead Inside Pennsylvania Bedroom

A former Playboy model was found dead inside her suburban Philadelphia home, according to authorities on Thursday.

Cops in Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, were doing a welfare check on Christina Carlin-Kraft on Wednesday night.That’s when police say she was found strangled inside her condo’s bedroom in the 100 block of Sibley Avenue.

Officers had previously been to her condo on Saturday investigating a possible robbery, though it wasn’t immediately clear if that crime had anything to do with Carlin-Kraft’s unfortunate death, law enforcement sources told WTXF-TV.

An autopsy has already been performed, and the coroner ruled the model’s death a homicide caused by “ligature strangulation,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police and prosecutors did not immediately disclose a possible motive for the slaying. With that being said, the Montgomery County DA added: “There does not appear to be any current concern for residents in the area.”

Christina Carlin-Kraft was 36.