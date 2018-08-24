Ain’t Over: Nicki Minaj’s Still ‘Queenly’ Criticizing Travis Scott’s Camp—But What About Kylie?

Here we go again…

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Travis Scott’s Manager, Speaks On Kylie Jenner

Another day, another “C***k Sucka” according to Nicki Minaj.

The rapper/Queen Radio host was back on Beats-1 this week and in between telling fans about her “Kung-Fu grip” kitty and about smashing an ex 10 times in two days, she revealed that there was a new person she wanted to diss.

After already naming Travis Scott as “Ho Ni**a Of The Week”, she revealed Thursday that there’s someone else worthy of a similar title; his co-manager. Nicki shadily gave Irving Azoff the title because she thinks he launched a “smear campaign” against her canceled North American tour dates with Future.. Azoff is the former CEO of Live Nation/Ticketmaster.

“The c***ksucker of the day is Irving Azoff,” said Onika. “And I’m gonna tell you why. Allegedly, he tried to put out a smear campaign against my tour and contacted people in the media to spread negative things about my tour. May God be with you, Irving. It’s disgusting what these people have been systematically trying to do.”

In addition to speaking on Azoff, Nicki also brought up Travis’ baby mama Kylie Jenner who was seen hitting a U-Turn on the VMAs red carpet after spotting her.

