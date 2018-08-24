Aryan Brotherhood Slammer Chapter: Two Of Charlottesville Hate Crime Victim Deandre Harris’ Attackers Are Headed To Jail
Jacob Goodwin And Alex Ramos Convicted Of Attack On DeAndre Harris In Charlottesville
Two of the men who participated in the horrific attack against DeAndre Harris during the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017 have been convicted AND sentenced to multiple years behind bars. Harris suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and lacerations to his head that required EIGHT staples after being maliciously assaulted in
the Market Street parking garage by multiple men.
BREAKING: Violent white supremacist Jacob Scott Goodwin was just sentenced to 8 years in prison for his brutal assault of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville, VA. It took my team and I hundreds of hard hours to identify him. We called him “mask” for months. He was covered from head to toe, but gave us multiple clues we used to finally track him down all the way to his job and home in Arkansas. Even then, we forced local police and Charlottesville police to make the arrest. I want to publicly thank every person who assisted me in this endeavor. The day DeAndre was assaulted, we knew that if these men got away with it, that it would send a message to bigots across the country that they could be violent without consequence. Today in court, he still refused to truly acknowledge his role, but the judge made it clear that it was Goodwin who actually caused some of the worst harm. I hope this conviction gives all of my friends in Charlottesville a small measure of closure. We now have a $150,000 reward for the final two perpetrators in this assault. We won’t stop until we find them.
According to WHSV reports, Jacob Goodwin was sentenced to ten years in prison with two years suspended. Goodwin will also face supervised probation for five years once he’s released. He’s also been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.
During his trial, the Arkansas man claimed self-defense. However, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony said it was
Goodwin who wanted to square off.
In court for his sentencing, Goodwin repeatedly apologized, expressing remorse for what happened to Harris.
Glad to see justice being served. Goodwin wasn’t the only attacker sentenced Thursday.
BREAKING: Trump supporter Alex Michael Ramos was just sentenced to 6 years in prison for the brutal assault of DeAndre Harris in Charlottesville last year. Ramos was the second person we tracked down and identified. He made it easy. He literally posted a video on Facebook bragging about the assault. We downloaded it before he deleted his whole account. We assembled dozens of pages of evidence and spent nearly a month practically begging police in Marietta Georgia and Charlottesville to arrest him. None of these men would’ve been held responsible if we didn’t force it to happen.
After being convicted of malicious wounding in Harris’ attack back in May for hitting Harris in the back of the head during the assault, Alex Ramos was sentenced on August 23 to six years in prison.
During the trial, prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head while Harris was being attacked in the parking garage by a group of men. Prosecution also claimed Ramos made a Facebook post bragging about the attack.
Ramos is said to have traveled to Charlottesville in support of conservative friends marching in the “Unite the Right” rally. Ramos said he is Puerto Rican and not racist.
In the opening statements, the defense attorney admitted that Ramos took a “cheap shot” at Harris but said that Ramos should not be charged with something as serious as malicious wounding. He also stated that Ramos should not be blamed for the actions of the rest of the group.
Cowards… They can go head and unite with the right in jail. SMH.