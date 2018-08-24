Aryan Brotherhood Slammer Chapter: Two Of Charlottesville Hate Crime Victim Deandre Harris’ Attackers Are Headed To Jail

Jacob Goodwin And Alex Ramos Convicted Of Attack On DeAndre Harris In Charlottesville

Two of the men who participated in the horrific attack against DeAndre Harris during the “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017 have been convicted AND sentenced to multiple years behind bars. Harris suffered a spinal injury, a broken arm and lacerations to his head that required EIGHT staples after being maliciously assaulted in

the Market Street parking garage by multiple men.

According to WHSV reports, Jacob Goodwin was sentenced to ten years in prison with two years suspended. Goodwin will also face supervised probation for five years once he’s released. He’s also been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

During his trial, the Arkansas man claimed self-defense. However, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony said it was

Goodwin who wanted to square off. In court for his sentencing, Goodwin repeatedly apologized, expressing remorse for what happened to Harris.

Glad to see justice being served. Goodwin wasn’t the only attacker sentenced Thursday.

After being convicted of malicious wounding in Harris’ attack back in May for hitting Harris in the back of the head during the assault, Alex Ramos was sentenced on August 23 to six years in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors said Ramos hit Harris in the back of the head while Harris was being attacked in the parking garage by a group of men. Prosecution also claimed Ramos made a Facebook post bragging about the attack. Ramos is said to have traveled to Charlottesville in support of conservative friends marching in the “Unite the Right” rally. Ramos said he is Puerto Rican and not racist. In the opening statements, the defense attorney admitted that Ramos took a “cheap shot” at Harris but said that Ramos should not be charged with something as serious as malicious wounding. He also stated that Ramos should not be blamed for the actions of the rest of the group.

Cowards… They can go head and unite with the right in jail. SMH.