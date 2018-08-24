Killer Koin Kollector: Woman Accused Of Drugging Rich Men & Stealing Their Expensive Jewelry
Indiana Woman Accused Of Drugging Rich Men And Stealing Their Jewelry
Joanne The Scammer’s success has caused folks to get real creative with their finesse techniques. 22-year old has been accused of drugging men she meets in nightclubs, in attempt to steal at least $100,000 worth of jewelry from them.
NY Daily News reports:
Ocsetta Tinsley, has allegedly victimized three men dating back to last year, police said.
Tinsley, 22, would dissolve a drug in her mouth using a swig of booze and transfer her tainted saliva into the victims’ mouths, presumably during a kiss, according to court papers and a police source.
She was busted in front of the Dream Hotel on W. 16th St. Chelsea on Aug. 11, by a cop who recognized her from a wanted picture.
Police have charged Tinsley with grand larceny and weapons possession because she was carrying a gravity knife when she was arrested. She’s being held at Rikers Island on $75,000 bail.
Scammin’ aint easy.