Will You Be Watching? Janet Jackson To Be Honored With Rock Star Award At ‘Black Girls Rock’

Janet Jackson Will Receive Rock Star Award On Sept 9

Janet Jackson is back on the scene taking the music industry by storm, but of course, she already has an incredible legacy behind her. In honor of that, the performer is going to be honored by receiving the Rock Star Award at the 2018 Black Girls Rock! award show.

The Grammy winner is set to be honored as a “phenomenal woman in music,” organizers of the event announced on Thursday. Jackson recently jumped back on the scene to release “Made For Now,” her single with Daddy Yankee.

JANET JACKSON TO RECEIVE ROCK STAR AWARD AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK! 2018 – https://t.co/Jjnh5lYFi2 pic.twitter.com/Rd7h9PUZA1 — BLACK GIRLS ROCK! (@BLACKGIRLSROCK) August 23, 2018

Queen Latifah is going to host the show, which will be recorded this Sunday at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. BET Networks is going to air the special, which is known to celebrate the accomplishments of black women, in a few weeks on September 9.

Other honorees for this year’s ceremony include R&B singer Mary J. Blige, who will be honored with the Star Power Award; and iconic dancer and choreographer Judith Jamison, who will receive the Living Legend Award. Beyond that, model Naomi Campbell will be honored with the Black Girl Magic Award, while actress Lena Waithe will be awarded with the Shot Caller Award. Lastly, Tarana Burke will take home the Community Change Agent Award for her groundbreaking work in creating the Me Too Movement.