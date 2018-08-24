Redemption: Jay Rock Drops A Mesmerizing New Visual For “Rotation 112th” [Video]

Jay Rock Gives Us Another Video Off His Album Redemption

Jay Rock really came with the heat this last time around after dropping his highly anticipated album Redemption.

Not only did the Watts rapper drop a Road to Redemption documentary showing the makings of his career and the album, but the music videos for the tracks on the project have been A1, too.

After releasing the video for “ES Tales” last month, Rock is back with another one for “Rotation 112th.”

Peep the dizzying new visual below: