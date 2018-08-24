“The Cool Kids”: Watch David Alan Grier Make It Rain On Them Kids [VIDEO]

David Alan Grier Starring In New Fox Show

We’re excited for this new FOX show that one of our FAVES, David Alan Grier, is starring in…

From executive producer Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) and starring Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier (“The Carmichael Show,” “In Living Color”), Emmy Award nominee Martin Mull (“Veep”, “Roseanne”), Emmy Award winner Vicki Lawrence (“Mama’s Family,” “The Carol Burnett Show”) and Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan (“Will and Grace,” “American Horror Story”), THE COOL KIDS is a multi-camera comedy about a rowdy, rag-tag group of friends living in a retirement community who are willing to break every rule in order to have fun – because, at their age, what do they really have to lose?

HANK (Grier) is the leader of this motley crew, a gruff, opinionated, 21st century Archie Bunker who will go to any lengths to have a good time. His loyal, but less than helpful, friends include CHARLIE (Mull), a bumbling wanderer who constantly goes off on tangents about some bizarre, barely believable episode from his life; and SID (Jordan), a fun-loving hedonist with a flair for the melodramatic. Complicating matters is MARGARET (Lawrence), a brash, confident woman who forces her way into their group and refuses to leave because she’s not going to take crap from anyone – especially not these three.

But what unites them all is their shared belief that they’re not done yet – not by a long shot. Growing old with dignity is for chumps. These self-proclaimed “cool kids” are determined to make the third act of their lives the craziest one yet.

THE COOL KIDS is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with FX Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Charlie Day, Patrick Walsh (“Living Biblically,” “2 Broke Girls”) and Nick Frenkel (“The Mick,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) are executive producers. Emmy Award winner Don Scardino (“30 Rock,” “2 Broke Girls”) directed the pilot.

See more of The Cool Kids on their official site: https://fox.tv/TheCoolKids Like The Cool Kids on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheCoolKids_FB Follow The Cool Kids on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheCoolKids_TW Follow The Cool Kids on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheCoolKids_IG