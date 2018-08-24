Black Mambe Byke? Ice Cube Talks BIG3 And Rumors Of Kobe Bryant Joining The League [Video]

Ice Cube Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk BIG3

Ice Cube is a regular on The Breakfast Club at this point, and he returned to his throne on Friday to promote his upcoming BIG3 game at Barclay’s Center.

Throughout his interview, it was pretty much impossible for the Compton rapper to avoid talking about the possibility of Kobe Bryant joining his league since rumors have been swirling in recent weeks.

Cube’s answer? They’re going to keep asking Kobe and won’t ever take no for an answer. He also explains that you never know when you’re gonna get that itch to play basketball, so he’s had a lot of his players commit or pull out at weird time–which is why he never gives up hope on players like Bryant coming to their senses after they might have turned down the opportunity in the past.