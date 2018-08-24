A Lil Positivity: French Montana Continues Uganda Mission With “Famous” Remix Featuring Adam Levine

French Montana And Adam Levine Drop “Famous” Remix

Global activist and first rap ambassador of Global Citizen French Montana continues his mission in Uganda to expand Suubi “Hope” Health Center maternal hospital with the launch of his “Famous” Remix single featuring Adam Levine.

100% of French’s royalties for the digital single “Famous” remix will support the completion of MAMA HOPE’s Suubi “Hope” Health Center in Uganda, allowing it to expand construction and access to water which will ultimately provide health access to 58 villages with a population of over 450,000 people.

Through smart social entrepreneurship, French and his team’s funding has enabled Suubi to jump its locally generated income from 31% to 56%, and he has already raised over $500K with the Unforgettable healthcare campaign–a MAMA HOPE and Global Citizen led initiative with the help of fans worldwide to bring maternal health care to rural Budondo, Uganda. This includes a prenatal care clinic, staff housing, a birth house, main hospital block, mini-theater, antenatal ward, and purchase of a new ambulance. In order to complete Suubi Hospital, an additional $225K is still needed.

This global initiative all started with the discovery of 9 children from Uganda’s the Triplet Ghetto Kids when French went on a trip to Kampala to film the visuals to “Unforgettable,” the single earning Gold & Multi-Platinum Certifications within 30+ Countries and International Territories, and his documentary Project Unforgettable: “My Project, Their Reality,” where he fell in love with the community. Since returning home from Uganda and partnering with MAMA HOPE, French launched his global #Unforgettable Healthcare Campaign and created buzz around his initiative by creating a call-to-action with the release of the “Unforgettable” music video backed by strong celebrity participants like Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Ryan Seacrest.

You can watch the visuals for French Montana’s “Famous” Remix featuring Adam Levine below.