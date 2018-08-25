Swirly Matrimony: French Cat Daddy Vincent Cassel & 21-Year-Old Bride Tina Kunakey Dazzle The Internet With Wedding Flicks
Vincent Cassel And Tina Kunakey Tie The Knot
French actor Vincent Cassel and his french model bride Tina Kunakey officially tied the knot, and their wedding photos have reached everywhere — from Vogue to twitter! Cassel is known for his roles in movies like Black Swan, Oceans Twelve etc. But folks are more interested in how this May-December wedding went down…
From what we found, the romance blossomed 2 years ago. According to a french blog, Tina and Vincent seemingly met on vacation. She said of their first meeting:
“It was a magical moment – we were in the same place at the same time. I can not reveal all the details of our acquaintance, but I will say that we both love surfing, “the model shared
Oh, and if she looks familiar, she was formerly linked to ASAP Rocky. Reportedly these paparazzi photos shook up Tina’s relationship with her French cat-daddy, but not for long!
Cassel also doesn’t mind joking about their age-gap. He called himself fossil and Tina a fetus in a pre-wedding flick…
How cute! Cassel, 52 and Tina Kunakey, 21 held a stunning ceremony in a coastal French village. The bride wore custom Vera Wang and everyone looked amazing. Hit the flip to see their stunning wedding flicks.
