What Is Wrong With Folks: Dog Almost Starved To Death By Woman Seeking Revenge On Her Boyfriend [Video]

Woman Arrested For Nearly Starving Dog To Death Trying To Get Back At Her Boyfriend

When it comes to heartbreak, the levels of petty that some folks will go to are endless. 30-year old Elizabeth Lena James denied her pup Champ food for a month, just to piss off her ex-boyfriend.

Metro News reports:

Champ, a 16-month-old mastiff mix, is said to be making steady progress thanks to his diet of high-protein foods including boiled chicken and scrambled eggs. He was found died to a tree, emaciated, starved and full of maggots and worms.

Sheriff Don Reynolds of Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement:

Inhumane treatment of animals will not be tolerated on my watch. No animal should have to go without food and water.

James has been arrested and booked into the Laurens County Detention.