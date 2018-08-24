Queen: Beyoncé Epically Avoids Falling Down Stairs During A Show [Video]

What The Devil Meant For Evil, Beyoncé Turned It Around

Once again, the demonic forces of gravity tried to trip Beyoncé up, but Queen Bey said “NO.”

At the Nashville stop of her On The Run 2 tour with husband Jay-Z, Bey was walking down some stairs when her heel slipped from under her for a quick second.

A regular person might’ve let evil forces take over and accepted their fate down the stair. But because Beyoncé is covered by saintly energy, she bounced right back up and continued walking down the stairs like nothing happened. Peep the clip for yourself below.

Beyoncé almost fell down the stairs and she handled it like the Queen that she is. 👑 #Nashvillehttps://t.co/m47AMvyWCv #OTRII pic.twitter.com/aO5dISsBKb — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 24, 2018

The devil is always working.

But Yoncé is ready.