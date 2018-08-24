Queen: Beyoncé Epically Avoids Falling Down Stairs During A Show [Video]

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

What The Devil Meant For Evil, Beyoncé Turned It Around

Once again, the demonic forces of gravity tried to trip Beyoncé up, but Queen Bey said “NO.”

At the Nashville stop of her On The Run 2 tour with husband Jay-Z, Bey was walking down some stairs when her heel slipped from under her for a quick second.

A regular person might’ve let evil forces take over and accepted their fate down the stair. But because Beyoncé is covered by saintly energy, she bounced right back up and continued walking down the stairs like nothing happened. Peep the clip for yourself below.

The devil is always working.

But Yoncé is ready.

