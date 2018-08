REL on Fox Airs Sept. 9

We’re super excited for the premiere of Lil Rel Howery’s new show “REL” which also stars Sinbad, Jordan L. Jones and Jessica ‘Jess Hilarious’ Moore. Watch the cast talk about filming in front of a studio audience below:

REL premiers Sunday Sept. 9 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Will you be watching?