Dass Racist! Serena Williams Banned From Wearing Bangin’ Black Catsuit At The French Open

Serena Williams Banned From Wearing Black Bodysuit To French Open

The hate is too real when it comes to Black women — and stars like Serena Williams bare the brunt of it. French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, announced that limitations will be imposed on what players can wear this year.

He singled out Serena Williams specifically, saying:

“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far. It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”

SMH. Serena has practical cause for the suit, seeing as though it helped her with blood clots. The sexy, Blackness of it all was just a plus.

Needless to say, folks are outraged by the decision which specifically singles out the new mom.

The game seems quite content to be played no matter what women wear. Perhaps this man should focus on his own fashion choices and respect the GOAT's rights to wear whatever the hell she pleases. #getoffhercourt https://t.co/sS7QcyJp3y — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 24, 2018

The French Open has banned Serena Williams' black suit, saying that, ''I think that sometimes we've gone too far…One must respect the game and the place'' I *really* want to know how the outfit on the left is less "respectful" of the game of tennis than the outfit on the right pic.twitter.com/3iNUrkDd8y — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) August 24, 2018

Do you think this would be the case if a White girl rocked the catsuit for her health condition?