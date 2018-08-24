Dass Racist! Serena Williams Banned From Wearing Bangin’ Black Catsuit At The French Open
- By Bossip Staff
The hate is too real when it comes to Black women — and stars like Serena Williams bare the brunt of it. French Tennis Federation president, Bernard Giudicelli, announced that limitations will be imposed on what players can wear this year.
He singled out Serena Williams specifically, saying:
“I think that sometimes we’ve gone too far. It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place.”
SMH. Serena has practical cause for the suit, seeing as though it helped her with blood clots. The sexy, Blackness of it all was just a plus.
Needless to say, folks are outraged by the decision which specifically singles out the new mom.
Do you think this would be the case if a White girl rocked the catsuit for her health condition?