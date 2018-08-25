Prince’s Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Walgreens And Doctor That Prescribed Him Pain Meds

Prince’s Family Believes The Doctor That Prescribed Him Pain Medication Is Responsible For His Death

Prince’s family is lawyering up and going after Dr. Michael Schulenburg (the doctor that prescribed him pain pills) claiming he failed to properly treat him for his opioid addiction that eventually lead to his death. In the lawsuit, they claim that Dr. Schulenburg last treated Prince on April 20 but failed to diagnose and treat the his addiction eventually leading to his fatal fentanyl overdose the next day.

A toxicology report showed Prince had “exceedingly high” levels of fentanyl in his system when he died and the lawsuit claims the hospital and Walgreens, along with Schulenberg are all to blame.

No criminal charges were filed in Prince’s death because the source of the drug could not be found.