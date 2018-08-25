B-Movie Director Has Comment Section Meltdown Over Folks Not Feeling His “Kinky” Redbox-Ready Flick

Director Of Black Erotica Flick Goes Off On Instagram Users

Have you heard of the new erotica flick Kinky? The movie stars Dawn Richard, Robert Ri’Chard, and features a wealthy couple entangled in a BDSM relationship. Sound…familiar? The film’s tagline is “Black is the better Grey,” so they are clearly embracing the heavy allusions to the popular book/film franchise 50 Shades of Grey.

The Shade Room posted a trailer of the flick yesterday, which was met with both praise and side-eyes. Some commenters said they were interested in supporting any black-produced film with a black cast, so they were all about it. Others peppered the comment section with statements such as “25 Shades of Grey,” “50 Shades Of Black & Mild,” “50 Bundles Of Brazilian Wavy,” “50 Shades of Hennessy” and the like. Some simply said it wasn’t for them. Take a look:

Well, any and every non-supportive comment certainly seemed to get the film’s director, Jean-Claude LaMarre, right into his feelings. You may recall LaMarre, who famously started a fist-fight with Teyana Taylor back in 2011 while on the set for another one of his DVD flicks, Gang of Roses 2 and sued Vivica Fox last year for “stealing his strippers” and his idea from his film Chocolate City for a failed Lifetime reality show.

Either way, The director let his fingers fly — not with statements about how doubters might actually enjoy his film if they gave it a chance — but with emotional attacks on commenters’ hair, economic standing, looks, intelligence and the like. Not only from his personal account, but from the official film account, and even going so far as to create additional dummy accounts to launch similar attacks on those not so interested in the flick…

Sheesh, how mature. Someone please go see this man’s little movie before he gets really butthurt and starts talking about your Mama.

Hit the flip to see more of La Marre’s tantrum. If you’re on the team that wasn’t quite convinced by the trailer, does THIS make you want to give him your movie dollars?

Getty/Instagram