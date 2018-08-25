Instagram Personality Meechie Hoe Speaks Out On Sundy Carter’s Drugging And Rape Allegations, Give His Side Of The Story [Video]

Meechie Hoe Gives His Side Of The Sundy Carter Sex Tape Story

Internet popular MeechieHoe215 called in to Paris Nicole’s show on Boom 103.9 Philadelphia to share his side of the story regarding the leak of the sex tape footage between him and former Basketball Wives star Sundy Carter. As you know, Sundy claims she was drugged, participated in sex acts against her conscious will, and was taped without consent.

The 23-year-old internet comedian(?) explains why he was so adamant about taping his sexual encounter with 46-year-old Sundy Carter [he needed proof for his boys…] and the circumstances that led to their meeting and eventual hookup. He’s adamant that he didn’t drug the “old head,” and insists that she is now “slandering his name.”

Full disclosure, this interview is very explicit and…super hood. Take a listen:

We don’t speak fluent Philly over here, so a few slang-heavy portions of this interview got a little confusing. However, being that there’s a police report and possible charges coming his way…he may want to say less.

What do you think of Meechie’s side of the story??

Splash/YouTube