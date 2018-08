Image via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone

T-Pain New Single “Might Be” Featuring Gucci Mane

T-Pain is back with new (auto)tunes for you to blast out of your Bluetooth boom boxes and he brought Gucci Mane along for the ride. The track is called “Might Be” check it out below.

Hate it or love it?

