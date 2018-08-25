Poor Thang: Ariana Grande Defends Bae Pete Davidson From “Butthole Eyes” Bully — “He Has Autoimmune Disease!”

* Cues up “Don’t Mess With My Man” *

Ariana Grande was ready to go to war with barstools, a sometimes funny and out-of-pocket website that pretty much jokes about guy-related news. Well, one of their writer published an article called “Does Pete Davidson Have Butthole Eyes?” Hilarious to readers, but not so funny to Ariana, who actually replied to the article on twitter.

y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease …… right ? ….. like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

Reportedly, Pete suffers from Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can cause abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fever, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition, according to the Mayo Clinic.

According to Newsweek, Davidson revealed he’s been battling Crohn’s disease for years to High Times in 2016.

“I got Crohn’s disease when I was 17 or 18 and I found the medicines the doctors were prescribing me and seeing all these doctors and trying new things, weed would be the only thing that would help me eat,” the 24-year-old said in the interview. “My stomach would just be in pain all day, and I wouldn’t be able to eat.”

Get well soon Pete!