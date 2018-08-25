Peace Be Funny: Nick Cannon Had THIS To Say To Azealia Banks’ After Her Cringeworthy ‘Wild N’ Out’ Appearance
Azealia Banks‘ highly anticipated appearance on Wild N’ Out finally aired on Friday, and Black Twitter watched as a family to watch all the madness unfold.
We already knew that AB got emotional while filming thanks to host Nick Cannon and some of the show’s cast members, but seeing it for yourself is pretty cringeworthy.
That Azealia slander just didn’t let up.
After the episode aired, Nick sent AB a sweet message, despite the fact that she went all the way in on him and his Lupus just a few months ago.
In the words of our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go High”. And I can honestly say I have great respect and admiration for @azealiabanks for coming back out and completing the show like a strong Queen and going High that day. Anyone who can even come on Wildnout and show a different side of themselves and have the courage to go up against some of the funniest, rawest, and most talented individuals in the game, says a lot about ones character. So all the pageantry and pandemonium aside I would like to say Thank you to @azealiabanks and her team for being a part of our hit show and helping provide these great ratings. Hopefully she receives this opportunity to fly on this higher frequency of positivity and as the Great Dr. Frances Cress Welsing teaches in the Color Confrontation Theory, we as a people must learn to empower and love ourselves. So here is some Love @AzealiaBanks ❤️🙏🏾
Azealia may be lots of things to lots of different people — but you can’t deny the fact that she has talent.