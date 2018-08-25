Peace Be Funny: Nick Cannon Had THIS To Say To Azealia Banks’ After Her Cringeworthy ‘Wild N’ Out’ Appearance

Azealia Banks‘ highly anticipated appearance on Wild N’ Out finally aired on Friday, and Black Twitter watched as a family to watch all the madness unfold.

We already knew that AB got emotional while filming thanks to host Nick Cannon and some of the show’s cast members, but seeing it for yourself is pretty cringeworthy.

Is this what made Azealia Banks cry on #WildNOut??? pic.twitter.com/4Gaw5H0cUe — Thrilla (@_GodThrilla) August 25, 2018

That Azealia slander just didn’t let up.

Azealia Banks After The First Joke #WildNOut pic.twitter.com/YNbSRTPKND — Problem Da Gunna (@OfficialProblem) August 25, 2018

The moral story of this episode is that Azealia Banks ain’t really ‘bout it and Twitter finger can really make you feel like you a real nigga, until you meet one😂😂😂😂 #WildNOut — Nicole❤️ (@Nicole_Faithe) August 25, 2018

After the episode aired, Nick sent AB a sweet message, despite the fact that she went all the way in on him and his Lupus just a few months ago.

Azealia may be lots of things to lots of different people — but you can’t deny the fact that she has talent.