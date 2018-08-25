Mad Ethnic Right Now: Charissa Thompson’s ‘Aggressively Approached’ Box Braids Had The Internet Hella Confused

Fox Sports Anchor Charissa Thompson’s New Box Braids Has Everyone Talking

Usually if they’re not somewhere calling the cops on innocent Black people, White folks are vulturing from a culture they don’t even like.

Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson took a page out of the Kardashian book and switched up her look from Basic Becky to Box Braided Brandy when she got around the colored folk.

🤔Cultural appropriation or nah? Charissa Thompson when she has a projected white audience VS. a projected black audience. #BIG3Championship pic.twitter.com/q9NvXnsSp6 — TradetheTradeProject (@TradetheTradePr) August 25, 2018

Thompson turned off the comments under her photo of her new look, which means she definitely felt the wrath of the Internet coming at her hard.

Is that Charissa Thompson or Rachel Dolezel? — The Credit Card from Tip Drill (@FoolishInApril) August 25, 2018

Yet somehow little black girls across the country are being suspended & barred from coming to school with this EXACT same hairstyle. Theyre being told its “unprofessional”. We all know they aren’t unprofessional, but look at this clear privilege… https://t.co/SMsZCBrzld — Shay Melanin 👑 (@PrincessShaee_) August 25, 2018

Does Charissa get a Box Braids pass, or is she forever stamped a culture vulture?