Mad Ethnic Right Now: Charissa Thompson’s ‘Aggressively Approached’ Box Braids Had The Internet Hella Confused
- By Bossip Staff
Usually if they’re not somewhere calling the cops on innocent Black people, White folks are vulturing from a culture they don’t even like.
Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson took a page out of the Kardashian book and switched up her look from Basic Becky to Box Braided Brandy when she got around the colored folk.
Thompson turned off the comments under her photo of her new look, which means she definitely felt the wrath of the Internet coming at her hard.
Does Charissa get a Box Braids pass, or is she forever stamped a culture vulture?