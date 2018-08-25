New Music: Ty Dolla Sign & Jeremih Drop Collab With Lil Wayne Off Upcoming ‘MihTy’ Project

Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih Unite With Lil Wayne For “New Level”

Jeremih and Ty Dolla Sign have officially joined forces, and they’re teaming up with Lil Wayne on a new song called “New Level.”

This new track is expected to appear on Jeremih and Ty’s highly anticipated joint album MihTy, which is set to drop later this year. Ty Dolla previously announced on his Twitter page the project would be released today (Aug. 24); however, that message has since been deleted–so we probably shouldn’t hold our breath.

MihTy will also include the previously released single “The Light,” and feature some of the biggest and hottest names in the game today. This includes people like French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and Kehlani.

Just ask HitMaka, who is probably producing a good portion of the joints on the project.

MihTy Feats🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹 Lil Wayne

French Montana

Chris Brown

Wiz Khalifa

Maliibu Miitch And maybe a couple more 🤐🤧😷 — HitMaka! (@_Hitmaka) June 9, 2018

Back in June, Jeremih spoke to Power 106 Los Angeles about what we all can expect from the collaboration. He said, “We soakin’ the sheets up. For all the ladies, for all the fellas to ride to. This a little mixture of everything if you ask me. It’s R&B and hip-hop vibe.”

Hopefully we’ll get some more info about MihTy’s release date soon, but until then, we’ve got “New Level” to vibe to.