Will You Be Watching? Common Inks A Deal With Lionsgate To Produce New TV Series

Common Lands New TV Deal With Lionsgate

Common is continuing on with his many ventures outside of the music world, and this time, his latest move is in the world of TV production.

On Friday August 24, Deadline reported that the Chicago native, who has acted in movies including American Gangster and Barbershop 3, recently signed an overall TV deal with Lionsgate. This deal is one that will see him use his Freedom Road Productions company to “produce and develop” new television series.

It seems like Common is really excited for this endeavor, which he spoke on recently. “I’m proud to expand my relationship with the innovative content creator Lionsgate,” Common raved of his new arrangement. “The studio offers a collaborative, creative freedom that is unique in the entertainment industry, which makes them a perfect partner for Freedom Road Productions. I’m looking forward to teaming up with Kevin, Chris and the Lionsgate collective on exciting and fresh television programming.”

The rapper, producer, and actor has previously worked with Lionsgate when he appeared in the production company’s films Now You See Me and the third installment of the John Wick franchise. Now, it looks like he’s about to take his partnership with the company to the next level with his very own project to produce.

When it comes to acting, Common is known primarily for his roles in movies–but he’s also starred in AMC’s Western drama, Hell on Wheels. He’s certainly a jack of all trades, so it’ll be interesting ot see if this new partnership with Lionsgate will have him stepping in front of the camera for any of his new TV endeavors.