Bumpy Road To The Altar: Karlie Redd Allegedly Catches Her New Young Fiancé Mo Fayne Sending Money To A Charlotte Stripper (Exclusive)

Karlie Redd Confronts Charlotte Stripper Over New Fiancé Mo Fayne

Looks like it’s a rough ride to happily ever after for Karlie Redd and her new hubby-to-be, Mo Fayne.

The reality star was recently caught supposedly getting into it via DMs with a Charlotte-based stripper named Candi Chanel, under suspicion that her fiancé has been seeing the young woman on the side behind her back.

Karlie allegedly suspected an affair between the two after seeing that Mo had sent Candi some funds via cash app, on her phone. No word on how much money it was, but we’re guessing it was a substantial enough amount to pique Karlie’s suspicion over who this woman is, and what her relationship is to Mo. Karlie asked her directly about the money, and after receiving no immediate response, flat out asked if the young lady was having sex with her man.

She says she doesn’t have a sexual relationship with Mo, so what gives with the money from an engaged man? A source tells us that Mo was allegedly helping the young lady out with funds for the funeral proceedings of her godson, 18-year-old basketball player Miquase “Mikey” Corey Maddox, who was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while riding his bicycle home a few weekends back.

We’re not sure if all that was explained to Karlie, because it appears that the conversation between her and Candi went SUPER LEFT very quickly:

SMH. No one getting married soon should have doubts and lingering questions big enough to cause them to go through online spats with other women, right?

What do you think of this situation?

Getty/Instagram