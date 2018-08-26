Fair Or Foul: Lyfe Jennings Blasts His Baby Mama After She Tells Their Son That He “Doesn’t Want” Him [Video]

Lyfe Jennings Claps Back At His Baby Mama

Lyfe Jennings took to Instagram to put the mother of one of his children on blast for allegedly spreading lies about him. In a short video posted to his account you can see his child’s mother telling the young child that Jennings has “5 other kids and he doesn’t want you” and also that he “left him”.

Jennings expressed his anger in the caption of the video calling her antics child abuse and calling her the “worst mother ever”.