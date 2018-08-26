C’mon Big Worm: Faizon Love Slapped With Sexual Harassment Lawsuit For Allegedly Sending Inappropriate Videos

A sexual harassment lawsuit claims that Comedian Faizon Love allegedly sent inappropriate videos to his former assistant, Tashiana Luke, after having only worked for him for 17 days. Court documents accuse Love of sending Luke a text message of a young woman performing oral sex on him with the words “I shot a test scene. What do you think.”

Luke was hired on June 9, 2016 and quit shortly after on June 26. She accused Love of making suggestive comments like “Your ass looks nice in those pants.” and implying sexual favors in exchange for college tuition by saying, “You know you need your tuition paid.”

Tashiana Luke is suing for sexual harassment and has requested an undisclosed amount in damages. Faizon Love has not commented on the recent allegations.