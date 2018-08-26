R.I.P. Senator John McCain Dies At 81 From Brain Cancer
- By Bossip Staff
Condolences are going out to the family of John McCain. Reps for the Senator confirmed that he died Saturday from complications with brain cancer. The news came after his family announced Friday that he was discontinuing treatment.
His daughter Meghan McCain released a heartfelt statement saying; “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. All that I am is thanks to him.”
Condolences were also extended to the family via Cheeto, despite McCain previously telling his staffers that he didn’t want Trump anywhere near his impending funeral.
