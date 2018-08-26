R.I.P. Senator John McCain Dies At 81 From Brain Cancer

John McCain Dies

Condolences are going out to the family of John McCain. Reps for the Senator confirmed that he died Saturday from complications with brain cancer. The news came after his family announced Friday that he was discontinuing treatment.

His daughter Meghan McCain released a heartfelt statement saying; “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. All that I am is thanks to him.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

Condolences were also extended to the family via Cheeto, despite McCain previously telling his staffers that he didn’t want Trump anywhere near his impending funeral.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

