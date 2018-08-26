Where Was Julius??? Beyonce’s Backup Dancers Beat The Brakes Off An OTR II Stage Crasher

Fan Crashes Stage During OTR II Tour Atlanta Stop

A rowdy fan felt the wrath of Beyoncé’s backup dancers after they decided to crash the stage during her concert.

On Saturday Bey and Jay performed their first of two Atlanta “On The Run II” tour dates.

And at the very tail-end of the show, a stage crasher approached the couple before catching hands and feet from the Carter’s crew. There are rumors that the person was a belligerent fan who’d been yelling expletives at Jay Z all night.

Jay Z and Beyonce’s publicist has since confirmed that the couple’s fine.

No word yet on who the fan was.

