The End Of An Era: Jemele Hill Will Reportedly Make Her Departure From ESPN Next Month

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Rich Polk Getty Images for BET

Jemele Hill To Exit From ESPN In Early September

Jemele Hill will officially leave ESPN at the beginning of September, according to multiple reports.

Author and media reporter Jim Miller first broke the news. On saturday evening, he tweeted “Coming 9/1, an amicable departure/buyout for Jemele Hill from ESPN,” indicating that both parties appear to have reached the decision mutually. “Been a long time coming.”

It looks like the Detroit-born journalist has agreed to a buyout, and her last day at the network will be Friday, according to the New York Post. Miller also tweeted that the news of Hill’s departure comes following her requesting a meeting with ESPN president James Pitaro.

Pitaro became president of the sports network back in March, and has been trying to distance ESPN from politics as much as possible ever since. “Our focus is on covering the news in an exemplary fashion. To be fair, balanced and making sure we have the facts right,” the media executive said to Sporting News in May.

Jemele Hill caused an absolute firestorm last year, after she called Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called her remarks a “fireable offense,” and the Cheeto-in-Chief even hopped on Twitter to respond to her.

Hill was later suspended by ESPN after suggesting sports fans boycott the sponsors of the Dallas Cowboys when team owner Jerry Jones said he’d bench players who refused to stand for the national anthem. She left her role as co-anchor of SportsCenter and transitioned into another position within the network at The Undefeated.

Hill began her career with ESPN back in 2006. We can’t wait to see what she does next.

Categories: For Your Information, News, Really????

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus