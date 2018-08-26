The End Of An Era: Jemele Hill Will Reportedly Make Her Departure From ESPN Next Month
Jemele Hill will officially leave ESPN at the beginning of September, according to multiple reports.
Pitaro became president of the sports network back in March, and has been trying to distance ESPN from politics as much as possible ever since. “Our focus is on covering the news in an exemplary fashion. To be fair, balanced and making sure we have the facts right,” the media executive said to Sporting News in May.
Jemele Hill caused an absolute firestorm last year, after she called Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called her remarks a “fireable offense,” and the Cheeto-in-Chief even hopped on Twitter to respond to her.
Hill was later suspended by ESPN after suggesting sports fans boycott the sponsors of the Dallas Cowboys when team owner Jerry Jones said he’d bench players who refused to stand for the national anthem. She left her role as co-anchor of SportsCenter and transitioned into another position within the network at The Undefeated.
Hill began her career with ESPN back in 2006. We can’t wait to see what she does next.