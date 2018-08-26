Kimmy Cakes Who? ‘Kini Clad Kourtney Kardashian Looking Exciting AF In Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Body is Insane

Y’all will recall that Kim Kardashian recently described her older sister Kourtney as the “least exciting to look at” during the first episode of the 15th Season — BUT after breaking up with her boytoy recently Kourt seems to have gotten her groove back. The oldest Kardashian kid was photographed in Mexico kicking it with friends.

Definitely looks like she’s living her best life. We recognize one of Kourtney’s friends as Kim’s former assistant Steph Shepherd. The ladies wore some very revealing neon suits.

Hit the flip to see more.