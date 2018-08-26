Kimmy Cakes Who? ‘Kini Clad Kourtney Kardashian Looking Exciting AF In Mexico

- By Bossip Staff
Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian’s Bikini Body is Insane

Y’all will recall that Kim Kardashian recently described her older sister Kourtney as the “least exciting to look at” during the first episode of the 15th Season — BUT after breaking up with her boytoy recently Kourt seems to have gotten her groove back. The oldest Kardashian kid was photographed in Mexico kicking it with friends.

Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

SplashNews.com

Definitely looks like she’s living her best life. We recognize one of Kourtney’s friends as Kim’s former assistant Steph Shepherd. The ladies wore some very revealing neon suits.

Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

SplashNews.com

Hit the flip to see more.

Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

SplashNews.com

Kourtney let the cakes hang out…

Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

SplashNews.com

sometimes i take all the shine

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

¿hablas español?

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

checkin on the goods 🕵🏻‍♀️

A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on

    Kourtney Kardashian beach Mexico bright yellow bikini

    SplashNews.com

